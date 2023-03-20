Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

