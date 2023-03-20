Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $149.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,240. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

