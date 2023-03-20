Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 679,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.77.

