Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 409,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

