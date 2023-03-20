Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1,046.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,413 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,627 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

