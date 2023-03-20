Mutual Advisors LLC Has $66.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $396.64. 1,579,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,468. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.99. The company has a market cap of $296.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

