Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.