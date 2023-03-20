Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.94. 931,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,903. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

