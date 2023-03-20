Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

