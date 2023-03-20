MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 21,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.