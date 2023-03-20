MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 21,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

