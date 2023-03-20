Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $115.30 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003112 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $115.30 million and $1.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,835.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00286468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00551601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00472701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.