Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 230,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,748. Natera has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock worth $8,648,357 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

