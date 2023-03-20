National Bank Financial Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

