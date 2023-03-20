Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
NYSE:NRP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $664.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $65.72.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Articles
