Navcoin Price Tops $0.0961 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $6,648.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00157688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00043674 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,741,952 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

