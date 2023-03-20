NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00007207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $149.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00060884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0673846 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $166,504,259.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

