Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 16,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neonode during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

