Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NEPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,221. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.