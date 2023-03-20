Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,221. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

