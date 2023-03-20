Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.30. 1,144,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,406. The stock has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average of $391.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

