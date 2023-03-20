Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.65. 44,403,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,126,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $196.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.