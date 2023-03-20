Next Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 986.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,802 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHYG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. 614,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

