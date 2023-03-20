Next Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.72. 2,155,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,722,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.