Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,005. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.
Pinterest
– Get Rating
) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
About Pinterest
(Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
About Pinterest
(Get Rating)
