Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,555 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.90. The company had a trading volume of 161,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.