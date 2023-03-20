Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,244 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.94.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.51. 7,760,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,443,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $506.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

