Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.