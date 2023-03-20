NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) is B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,546 shares during the period. NextNav accounts for about 2.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextNav were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,062 shares of company stock worth $55,321. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Price Performance

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

