Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1222000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

