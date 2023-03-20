NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $238.07

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. NFT has a market capitalization of $792,648.61 and approximately $238.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00032192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00198474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,182.37 or 0.99930465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02150232 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

