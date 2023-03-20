NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

