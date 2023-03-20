Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $752.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,514 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 463,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.