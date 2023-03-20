North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,018 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,233. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

