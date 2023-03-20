North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,996 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. 706,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,991. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

