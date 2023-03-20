North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,321 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 10,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

