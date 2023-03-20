North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.15. 20,164,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,873,588. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

