North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

