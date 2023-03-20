North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of WSFS Financial worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,015,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,539. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.