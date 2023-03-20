North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,903 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,903 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Navient worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Navient by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Navient by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. 275,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

