North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,731 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. 1,242,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

