Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company's stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

NOC stock opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $424.35 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

