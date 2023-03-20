Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Northwest Pipe Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 4,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
