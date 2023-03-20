Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 4,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

