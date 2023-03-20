NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NYSE NWE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 88,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,210. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

