Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.13. 581,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $321.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

