NRG Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 4,188 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE NRG traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. 1,672,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,213. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.