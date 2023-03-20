Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.2 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 599,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,441. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile



Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

