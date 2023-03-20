ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ODP Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ODP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Featured Stories

