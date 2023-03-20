Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 3.8%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 9,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 159,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

