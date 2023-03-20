OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2,007.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 475,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth about $2,829,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.90%.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.