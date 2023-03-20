OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Stock Up 0.9 %

POOL stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.80. 13,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day moving average is $335.06. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.