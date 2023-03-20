OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. 19,514,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,982,945. The company has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.